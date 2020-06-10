Menu

Ellesmere homes left without power after oil tank fire spread to house

By Nick Humphreys | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A oil tank fire that spread to a house left homes without power in Ellesmere this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 9.25am to reports of a house fire at Duddleston and sent three appliances from Ellesmere and Oswestry to the scene.

Operations and fire investigation officers were also at the site. Homes in the Duddleston area with the post code SY12 9QE lost power for a short time while fire crews made the area safe.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two sets of breathing apparatus as they tackled the blaze.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
