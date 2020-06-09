Vandals attack Ellesmere artwork

The zinc etching called Bridge 58 was created by distinguished local artist Jason Hicklin to depict a view along the canal from The Wharf outside the town’s Tesco store.

It was installed eight years ago as part of the Ellesmere Sculpture Trail which runs around town and the Mere.

But at around 5pm on Saturday afternoon, a group of half a dozen boys and girls were seen kicking the piece until it was damaged. The vandalism left a heavy section of metal in a dangerous condition.

Trudi Graham artistic co-ordinator for the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, which has spent more than 12 years developing the trail, said she was shocked and saddened at the youngsters’ actions in a public place in broad daylight.

"This was a very popular piece of sculpture, especially with canal visitors. It’s disheartening when you try to do something positive and creative to celebrate the heritage of Ellesmere," she said.

A member of the public informed Ellesmere Town Council shortly after the incident and the damaged artwork has been removed from the wharf for Mr Hicklin to assess whether it can be repaired.

Police are investigating and witnesses are being urged to come forward with information.