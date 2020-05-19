North Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco festival cancelled due to pandemic

The event, which takes place in Welshampton, near Ellesmere, was supposed to run over the weekend of August 14-16 but it has been cancelled for 2020, and is the latest in a string of summer events to fall victim to the crisis.

A statement said: "We have tried our very best to stay positive and see the festival come to fruition this year. We were so excited about the amazing artists we had lined up for you all to enjoy. And heaven knows we could all do with a little joy, fabulous music, dancing, friendship and love in our lives at this time.

"We had our final decision committee meeting on Tuesday and it is with great sadness and regret that we all decided in the present climate it would be too risky and difficult to navigate around all the issues concerning the virus and a festival such as ours. Social distancing at an event in which couple dancing is a main activity being just one issue of many.

"With a heavy heart I can officially announce that the Big Weekend 2020 has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

"However, on a more positive note we are fully committed to the festival returning in August 2021. Dates for the diary: 13 to 15 August."

People who have bought tickets for this year's festival can either claim a refund or hold onto them to use for next year's festival.

