Ellesmere man died after being given contaminated blood, inquest finds

Nigel John Robert Moughton, who was 50, died on April 21. He had been diagnosed with haemophilia when he was six months old.

Mr Moughton received several blood transfusions and it later transpired that he had been given blood contaminated with hepatitis C, an inquest heard today.

He suffered health issues throughout his life as a result, and in April he was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with several problems including a gastrointestinal haemorrhage and a carcinoma.

Mr Moughton was given palliative care but died on April 21.

At the fast track inquest today, which was held online due to the coronavirus lockdown, Shropshire's coroner John Ellery recorded a narrative conclusion that Mr Moughton died because of the contaminated blood transfusion.