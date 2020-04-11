Eggciting Easter treats for Ellesmere

The eggs had bee prizes for the committee's popular, annual Easter Egg hunt around the mere.

But lockdown restrictions meant that the event had to be cancelled.

Instead carnival volunteers donated the eggs to a number of charities and good causes.

Alan Hinton from the committee said: "With no Easter trail this weekend, rather than try and sell the eggs we decided to try to put a smile on some faces in our community. We sent eggs to a number of good causes including Ellesmere's Covid-19 support group, Ellesmere House, Hope House, the Orthopaedic hospital and the Gemini care workers. Thanks to the volunteers for delivering them."

The carnival will take place on August 22 in the Cremorne Gardens at the mere following the parade through the town centre.