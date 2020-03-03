Ellesmere runner raising dough for charity

The hand-stretched, stone baked pizzas will be cooked by The Dough Nation Station and all proceeds will go to Sharon McMullan's London Marathon fundraiser.

She is aiming to raise £1,500 for Activity Alliance - a charity which challenges perceptions and changes the reality of disability, inclusion and sport.

Sharon started the Couch to 5k programme alongside a number of other novice runners four years ago and has since gone on to complete 10k races and half marathons, but this will be her first time taking on the 26.2-mile race.

"I entered the London Marathon ballet not expecting to get a place, but when I received the 'sorry you didn’t get in' magazine I did feel slightly disheartened," she said.

"Luckily I was asked if I would like to take a charity place for a charity called Activity Alliance. After talking to my family, and with their support, I accepted.

"Activity Alliance brings organisations and disabled people together to make active lives possible. I am lucky that I can put on my trainers when I want and go for a run, but for many disabled people, it can be challenging finding a sporting event that meets their needs."

Sharon is training alongside a group of 12 others from Ellesmere who are part of Mere Runners.

Between them, they hope to raise £20,000 for various charities.

The pizza night takes place on Saturday at The Market Hotel from 4pm to 7pm.

All pizzas must be pre-ordered to ensure there is enough dough. Orders can be given to Sharon, her husband Lincoln at The Signtists, or behind the bar at The Market Hotel.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-mcmullan