Man died in Ellesmere despite attempts by public to save him

Daniel John Williams, 38, collapsed in the street in Birch Road in the town on March 9 last year.

The opening of an inquest into his death was held yesterday at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Coroner for Shrewsbury and Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery, said that Mr Williams, from Oak Drive, Ellesmere, was found in cardiac arrest in Birch Road, when police and paramedics were called on the evening of March 9.

They found that CPR was already in progress by members of the public.

Paramedics transferred Mr Williams to the back of an ambulance but, Mr Ellery said, Mr Williams could not be saved.

He adjourned the inquest until March 4.