Wildlife activities for all ages in Ellesmere

The Boathouse, which sits alongside the mere, is playing host to weekly activities run by the trust.

Led by Dr Cath Price, the drop-in events are looking at birds and wildfowl, flowers and even bones and skeletons.

This weekend saw activities around the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch weekend.

There were tips and advice on how birds can thrive in gardens while children were able to make a bird feeder from a pine cone. There was also a free children’s colouring competition.

On February 2 there will be a winter wildfowl drop-in between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Dr Price said: "Come and see some of the wintering wildfowl on the mere at Ellesmere, from the comfort of The Boathouse. The mere is an important winter refuge for visitors from Iceland, Scandinavia and Russia."

Wildlife Gardening will be the topic at The Boathouse on February 9.

"Is your New Year resolution to make your garden more wildlife-friendly? We will have masses of ideas and information to make your garden buzz, sing and even scuttle and you can make your own seed bomb," she added.

On February 16 the topic will be birds' eggs and nests when visitors to The Boathouse will be able see a display of replica birds eggs from species found in the Meres & Mosses area.

"There will be lots of information, real nests, and a nest-building challenge for the children," said Dr Price.