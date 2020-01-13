Lorry accident causes delays in North Shropshire

Police advised motorists to avoid the A528 between Harmer Hill and Ellesmere on Monday afternoon after the lorry left the highway at about 4.15pm.

It came to rest perched on the edge of the road at an angle.

Officers assisted drivers as they manoeuvred around the lorry while it was arranged for it to be recovered.

Neither the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service or the West Midlands Ambulance Service reported attending the scene.

The collision occurred as Storm Brendan brought warnings that gusts of 80mph were expected across the region.

Elsewhere in Shropshire and over the Welsh border, flood warnings were issued in the areas surrounding the River Severn and the River Vyrnwy.