Ellesmere Elves step into help

Ellesmere Elves, set up by Joanne Walker, aims to connect people who could help each other over the festive period and beyond.

Already there have been requests for help and scores of people offering to do good deeds in and around the town, from cooking an extra Christmas dinner for an elderly or vulnerable person to becoming snow wardens if bad weather hits.

More than 200 people joined the social media page in its first 24 hours.

Joanne said the idea began after seeing the amount of homeless people on the streets of Britain and then a request on the town's social media for information about a foodbank.

"That message was actually from someone in Ellesmere Port but she was someone in need and it made me wonder if our area who have a way of helping those in crisis or simply those who need a helping hand," she said.

"Someone may be stuck for an outfit for a school fancy dress party or someone may be desperate for a taxi at night - which happened to me a while ago.

"I thought if we had a method of connecting people there would be those out there that could help."

The Ellesmere Elves facebook page is being backed up with posters around the town giving details of how people can get in touch.

Advertising

"We live in a brilliant community and I know we can all pull together. Living in a rural area has its challenges with transport being one of them."

Requests for help can be make anonymously by messaging the page or by emailing, EllesmereElves@gmail.com.

"We can them post a request for help," Joanne said.

"We won't be able to help everyone but if we go down the 'I have something, you need something' route we can help a lot of people. It could be tiny or it could be something bit."