Person rescued from car after Ellesmere crash

By Rob Smith | Ellesmere | News

One person had to be rescued from a car after it was involved in a crash in Ellesmere.

The crash at Whitemere involved two cars and happened shortly before 5pm today.

Firefighters attended from Baschurch and Ellesmere. They rescued hydraulic equipment to release one person from one of the cars.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the ambulance service and police also attended.

