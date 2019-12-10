Peal of bells in Ellesmere for Save the Children founder Eglantyne Jebb

This year is the centenary of the international charity and as part of a year of commemorations the bells of the parish church will ring a quarter peal, starting at 1pm.

The complicated peal will see the bellringers make 1,240 changes. It will take about 45 minutes to complete.

Church tower captain Peter Leigh said the charity have approached the church to ask if the bells could be rung close to the anniversary of Miss Jebb's death.

"This is the nearest Sunday to the anniversary. Eglantyne Jebb , founder of Save the Children, died on 17 December 1928," he said.

The international relief agency was launched in 1919 when Eglantyne and her sister Dorothy Buxton called a public meeting at London’s Royal Albert Hall to highlight the plight of children starving in cities such as Berlin and Vienna at the end of the First World War.

Eglantyne, born in Ellesmere in 1976, pioneered the development of the charity when her sister, who was married to a Liberal MP, decided to become more engaged in politics.

The Heritage Lottery Fund provided a £21,000 grant to the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative for an 18-month project which has included a wide-ranging programme of community events and activities to mark the 100th anniversary of the charity.