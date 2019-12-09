Community spirit praised as team effort finds missing Shropshire pensioner

West Mercia Police thanked the people who went searching for Maureen Ann Jones in the cold and wet on Sunday night after she was reported missing near Ellesmere.

Emergency services and the public worked together to find her.

A statement from the police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the news and social media posts about missing Maureen Ann Jones.

"Thanks to the support and true community spirit and concern for those who need help, a member of the public went out in the dark, along with many others and found 80-year-old Maureen.

"She had taken a fall and is currently being assisted by officers and paramedics. She was found by a member of the public near to Lyneal Farm.

"She is receiving medical attention and is understandably cold and wet and obviously distressed.

"Thanks again to the local community who helped to find her safe."