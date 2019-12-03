Ellesmere club celebrates 30th anniversary

In the autumn of 1989 several members of the town’s Rotary club decided to launch a local branch of Probus - an international organisation for retired and semi-retired business and professional people.

Founding member and long-serving Rotarian Trevor Humphries was encouraged to set up the new group by his late father-in-law, Frank Lloyd, who had been a member of the Halesowen Probus club in the West Midlands before retiring to live in Ellesmere.

"There were 16 members at the inaugural meeting,” he said. “Within a year there were 30 and I’m pleased and proud to see that the numbers have grown to nearer 50.

"Those of us who were involved from the start are really impressed at the way Probus has developed and we’re delighted that it’s gone from strength to strength to become a well-established part of the local community."

Mr Humphries was a guest of honour at the club’s annual lunch, together with fellow-founders Peter Davies, Bob McBride and Heather Poll, whose late husband Brian was also involved in the launch.

With ages ranging from the early 60s to the mid-90s the club’s membership covers a large variety of interests and occupations from all walks of life.

They include former teachers, engineers, accountants, police officers, a retired clergyman and a farmer, together with a journalist and several ex-service and government specialists.

Newly-installed president Jeremy Stretton, a retired tax inspector, said: "This year is an important landmark for the club and as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’d like to see more people joining us.

"Currently we have no women members, but we can guarantee a warm welcome to everyone."

For more information visit probusclubellesmere.org.uk