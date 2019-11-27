Shrewsbury Town players launch Ellesmere school's new sports pitch

The full size, multi-sports surface at the secondary school was constructed earlier this year following a successful funding bid awarded last year.

Head of Lakelands, Mrs Sophie Bellis, said that, at a cost of £570,000 the superb, fully lit, multi-sports surface was proving to be a valuable asset. Students and staff at Lakelands along with local primary schools and the local community use the pitch daily to participate in various sports and fitness activities and host a variety of competitions and events.

“The academy is delighted to have received this substantial funding sum," said Mrs Bellis.

Opportunities

"The creation of these excellent sporting facilities has opened up so many opportunities for everyone - from the youngest beginner to the international class athlete and optimises the facilities available for students and the wider community here at Lakelands Academy.”

She said staff students and governors were delighted to be joined by the Shrewsbury Town Football Club for the grand opening of the pitch. Players and their coach joined in a coaching session with the Year 9 football team and afterwards took part in a question and answer session.

Evening and weekend slots can be booked by contacting the academy at FHire@lakelandsacademy.org.uk or by telephoning 01691 622543.

The funding was part of a larger grant which helped to create a well-being centre at the school.

It provides a centre for the school nurse who visits regularly while also being the base for the school councillors. Morning breakfast club is held in the centre, ensuring children can have a health start to the day.

But one of the main functions is as a place where students know they can access help and advice for anything that is troubling them.