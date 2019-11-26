£3 million prize fund for lucky Ellesmere residents

Residents who play The Postcode Lottery and have a ticket in the postcode sector SY12 0 will each win a share of the money after it was revealed as the winning postcode sector in the lottery’s November Postcode Millions prize draw via Facebook Live.

Lucky winners will find out exactly how much they’ve scooped on Saturday.

Prize amounts will vary depending on how many tickets players have and whether they are in the full winning postcode – those playing with the full winning postcode will land the biggest prizes.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Matt Johnson and Danyl Johnson will be in Ellesmere on Saturday visiting some of the lucky winners.

Matt said: “I’m so looking forward to visiting Ellesmere. My fellow ambassador Judie McCourt was here just over a year ago handing out cheques to six lucky winners, so I’m delighted that it’s my turn visit. It’s going to be a great weekend for all our lucky players!”

With a minimum of 32 per cent of every ticket going to charities and good causes, players have raised more than £486 million for thousands of charities and good causes since 2005.

November’s Postcode Millions draw is being held on behalf of Postcode Equality Trust which funds charities and good causes that are working for a fairer world by addressing inequality in society through improvements in health, human rights, education and community development.

Local charities win too and lots of good causes supporting communities in Ellesmere have been supported with funding raised by players. Beachtree Community Centre was awarded £5,000 to provide local residents with the opportunity to participate in sports including new-age kurling and badminton.