Transformation of Ellesmere Primary School underway

Classrooms have been significantly upgraded, new flooring and heating systems have been installed, and the car park has been made safer.

Parents will have the opportunity to see the changes during an open day on December and the plans for further improvement which include new roofing.

Headteacher Stuart Roberts said: “We will not stop until we have the school that the children deserve.

"We are just getting started, and are in the process of bidding for further funding which will pave the way for temporary classrooms to be replaced. Winning this type of funding is not an easy process, but we will not rest until we meet our objectives."

Ellesmere Primary joined North West Academies Trust in September 2016 and says it has already started to outperform most other schools in the county.

Pupil numbers are on the rise, and the school says the infants have been first to benefit from the state-of-the-art classroom facilities. Work is now starting on a second phase of classroom upgrades and will be complete early next year.

Mr Roberts, who has been Headteacher for two years, added: “The school has changed massively, not only in terms of its appearance, but also the atmosphere. Staff are very positive and the way they, children and parents have embraced the changes has been fantastic."

Steve Docking, CEO of NWAT which also runs several schools across Cheshire, said: “We are all very excited by the changes at Ellesmere. Our vision is to create the best possible learning environment for our children, using cutting edge facilities and ideas to bring the best out of them every day. I’m very confident the completed project will be a valuable asset to the whole community.”