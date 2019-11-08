'Luck and love': Hollywood star Hugh Jackman sends his support to Shropshire college

Best-known for his roles as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise and P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Hugh sent the picture and his “luck and love” to Ellesmere College Arts Centre.

The connection to the college was made through the musical Oklahoma!

In 1998, the renowned actor played the lead role of Curly in the Royal National Theatre's production of Oklahoma! - a performance which gave him his international break and an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

See also:

Earlier this year he arranged an Oklahoma! reunion where the original cast accompanied him on stage during the first half of his O2 Arena Tour.

Howard Ellis, who recently performed in the Brightman and Bocelli tribute concert at Ellesmere College, played the role of Joe in the production, understudied Hugh in his role as Curly, and was invited to join Hugh on his tour.

The Greatest Showman | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Advertising

During rehearsals, Howard would discuss the work being done at the Ellesmere College Arts Centre with the actor, and this led to Hugh writing the message of good wishes to the department.

Rachel Schubert, director of drama at Ellesmere College, said: "We are all huge fans of Hugh's work here at the arts centre, and we are so incredibly proud and grateful that he has taken the time to send his best wishes.

“It is wonderful that we are able to display his support for the Arts here at Ellesmere College."