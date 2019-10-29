Woodland Lodge Park sold

The 51 acre Woodland Park Lodges on Lions Lane between the Shropshire town and Penley has 11 timber holiday lodges set within 51 acres of woodland. The site also has planning permission in place to construct an additional nine lodges.

It was bought by Andrew and Gina Thornley who own Olympic Park Homes, a family run business of two residential parks for the 50+ age demographic – Delamere Grove and Riverside Park in Cheshire.

Mr Thornley, Managing Director said: ‘We’re delighted to be adding this new holiday park to our existing business and are looking forward to taking the business forward."

The specialist Parks team at Colliers International and local specialist Forge Property Consultants were involved in the sale.

Colliers & Forge acted for sellers Robert and Gina Parker said: “Our client previously owned the adjoining farm and developed the woodland lodge site as part of a farming diversification project. Since then, Robert and Gina together with their Management Team have worked hard to establish a successful business, reporting excellent performance in recent years and the new owners look set to benefit from this as there are already bookings confirmed as far forward as 2021.”

Charles Lawson of Forge Property Consultants added “Woodland Park Lodges is an excellent example of a successful farm diversification project which ultimately created an entirely independent and profitable leisure enterprise. The high levels of market interest demonstrate a strong market for well run, and well located, lodge sites”