Ellesmere Poppy Appeal breaks another record

The amount collected by the local branch of the Royal British Legion is up more than £2,500 on the previous twelve months and more than double the total five years ago.

Now, appeal organiser Lynn Howard is preparing to start this year’s fundraising campaign, which leads up to Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

“I’m totally overwhelmed by the response we’ve had from the people of Ellesmere and the surrounding area,” she said.

“The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed.”

Certificate

Donations in Ellesmere helped to push the Shropshire poppy total to £731,584 in the twelve months to the end of September.

Lynn has been presented with an official certificate of appreciation by Ellesmere Legion branch president Bob McBride.

“She’s done a fantastic job since she took over as our appeal organiser three years ago,” he said.

“She puts in so much hard work organising the collection boxes, liaising with local schools, shops and businesses, encouraging our small team of volunteers who make house-to-house collections and coming up with new ideas for fundraising events and activities.”

Legion branch chairman Ian Williams added: “The remembrance poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military personnel who have sacrificed their lives in many conflicts since the First World War. We rely solely on the public’s generosity in supporting the poppy appeal to generate the funds we so desperately need to continue providing help for servicemen and women, veterans and their families at times of need or crisis.”