Driver 'seriously' hurt in crash near Ellesmere

By Keri Trigg | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A van driver suffered "serious" injuries in a crash that closed a north Shropshire road.

Photo: @OsCops

Emergency services were called to the A495 between Oswestry and Whittington on at 7.30pm on Thursday.

A VW Caddy had left the road near the entrance of Hardwick Hall, landing on its roof in a field.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was the only occupant in the vehicle. A police spokesman said: "He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Witnesses are being sought and anyone who was in the area and saw the accident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 673s of October 10.

