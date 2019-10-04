Menu

Ellesmere Town Council

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News

The October meeting of Ellesmere Town Council will be held on Monday.

Concern about motorists speeding on the Grange Road will be discussed after complaints from local residents and uoung people will be high on the agenda as the council looks at ways of providing facilities for them.

Councillors will also look at their latest work on the vision for the future of the town and hear a report on the project, All Together Ellesmere.

There will also be a debate on whether Ellesmere should sign the National Tree Charter.

All are welcome to the meeting which will be held at the Town Hall at 7.15pm. The first 10 minutes will be available for the public to speak on matters on the agenda or of concern.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

