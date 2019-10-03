Pensioner died after being pulled from Shropshire canal, inquest hears

Bernard Budworth, a 71-year-old retired prison governor, was found unresponsive in Ellesmere canal on September 14.

An inquest opening at Shirehall heard Mr Budworth was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following the incident.

He was later transferred to Severn Hospice where he died on September 20.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to November 13.