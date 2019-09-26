Menu

Person trapped as north Shropshire crash closes main road

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A crash closed a main road on the north Shropshire border this morning.

Fire fighters cut one person from the wreckage

The accident happened on the A495 Ellesmere to Whitchurch road near to the village of Bronington.

Firefighters said one person had to be rescued from the wreckage of a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, just over the Welsh border, at 5.20am.

Ellesmere firefighters joined those from Wrexham in the operation to release one casualty.

North Wales police said the crash closed the road. It was re-opened after the two hour emergency operation.

It is not yet known how many people, or vehicles were involved.

