Shropshire recreation area to receive Nature Reserve status

Ellesmere Town Council already owns the Birch Road recreation area and pond in the town and would like it to become a nature reserve.

Now Shropshire Council’s cabinet has granted permission for the move.

The report was presented to cabinet by deputy leader Steve Charmley, who said: “The town council wants to turn the rec and pond into a designated local nature reserve.

“This is just a case of signing it off and agreeing to let them do that.”

The cabinet agreed unanimously to the proposal.

Clare Fildes, interim head of culture and heritage, said: “Ellesmere Town Council owns the Birch Road tecreation area and pond and would like to designate the area a Local Nature Reserve.

“Shropshire Council has the power under the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 to dedicate land as a local nature reserve.

“It is considered that it is beneficial to dedicate Birch Road recreation area as an LNR because it will improve local quality of life, health and wellbeing.

“It will create opportunities for education, enjoyment and recreation, helping attract visitors and preserves links with the local community’s past.

“It will safeguard local ecosystem services – the benefits nature provides for people – such as reducing carbon in the atmosphere or absorbing surface water and protect and enhance the natural heritage as a key part of building sustainable communities.

“It will also raise the nature conservation and recreation interest and give recognition of the site’s wildlife value.

“It will also give recognition of local community involvement and offer protection within the planning system from future development.”

She added: “Ellesmere Town Council has been working with Shropshire Wildlife Trust in respect of this proposal to ensure nature conservation and ecosystem services are safeguarded.”