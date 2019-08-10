Woollen works of art brighten up Ellesmere

The yarn bombers descended on the town to install the woollen sculptures they have been working on for hundreds of hours.

Residents and visitors have taken to social media to praise the group for brightening up Cross Street.

The coast and countryside artwork includes a giant, 99 ice-cream cornet and seagulls and puffins sitting on posts.

GALLERY: Knitted bliss

A beautiful picture, admired by 14-year-old Amy Cragg Sara Cragg and Emma Proctor at the Ellesmere yarn bombing Henry Proctor, 13, admired the knitting So lifelike but the bird feeder is a work of art Lowri and Ian Anderson admire the yarn bombing Enjoying the ice-cream is Lowri Anderson, 8.

Ellesmere's countryside is also depicted with knitting and crochet blue tits on a bird feeder, kingfishers, spiders on a lace web and a huge peacock.

One of the team of crafters behind the display is Alison Utting.

Advertising

She said: "This is the third display that the team of yarn bombers has put up in Ellesmere and each time we have been very aware that our creations are being put out there and we are just trusting that people will respect them and look after them.

"We haven't been disappointed. On the whole everybody has treated the display with respect.

"I'd like to say a great big thank you on behalf of the team to all the lovely people of Ellesmere for this."