Community herb garden planted by the Co-op

The Co-op in Cross Street, found itself with an empty planter, that had been given to the town by Debbie Hayward from the well known ‘Fred Roberts’ shop.

Staff decided that, rather than plant flowers, they would create a miniature herb garden for the community.

Amanda Byrne, one of the employees, said: "We have created a community herb garden and are telling people that, if they would like some mint, parsley or just a few chives, they are very welcome to help themselves.

"We hope that people will use the herbs to be creative with their cooking."

She said the herb garden was the latest community project for the store.

Last year, when the supermarket was closed for a revamp, employees gave up their time to carry out environmental work at the Mere and other areas in the town.

This weekend the Co-op sponsored a coffee morning at the Criftins Parish Hall to help volunteers celebrate the re-fit of its bar and kitchen.