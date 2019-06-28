Bulldozers to make way for 60 new apartments in Ellesmere

Shropshire Council has appointed RVC Demolition to clear the land at Ellesmere Wharf in readiness for future building work.

The work will see the site at the end of Bridgewater Street cleared of all redundant structures, including the removal of foundations, discarded materials, plus tree stumps and roots, and the removal of redundant electricity and gas infrastructure.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “Housing development has been planned on this land for several years, but a lot of work has been needed before any development could take place.

"Government funding has made this work possible and will help to ensure that much-need accommodation can soon be provided at the Wharf. Some work has already taken place and I’m delighted that RVC will soon make a start on the important remediation works.”

Last year the authority was awarded £544,507 from the Government’s £45m Land Release Fund to enable the council to prepare the land for development.

In a letter to Shropshire Council confirming the funding award, the then Minister of State for housing, Dominic Raab, said: “We look forward to working with you to progress Ellesmere remediation which will release much needed land for new homes, and I welcome the ambitious plans for growth set out in your bid.”

Ground investigation work, flood risk assessments and environmental surveys have since been carried out, and now the intensive remediation works are set to begin.

Ann Hartley, Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban division, added: “This is such positive news for Ellesmere and Shropshire Council. It will help to meet the demand for much-needed one and two-bed apartments in the town and is another step forward in the development of the brown field area around the Wharf head - which will hopefully kick-start further action in the area.”

In 2016, planning permission was granted for new homes, hotel, restaurant, caravan plots, holiday cabins, marina on the Wharf site.