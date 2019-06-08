Ellesmere exhibit to focus on the plight of refugees

The exhibition is being hosted by the Chirk Writers’ Circle and the Oswestry-based Words ‘n’ Pics Open Writers’ group, known as WOW.

The display has been organised as part of an 18-month project led by the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity, founded by Ellesmere-born Eglantyne Jebb and her sister, Dorothy.

Co-ordinator Jan Hedger, who arranged a First World War exhibition for the Wilfred Owen festival in Oswestry last year, said the collection will include poems and short stories, with fictional and true-life narratives, reflecting the experiences of refugees over many years.

“These writings cover everywhere from Afghanistan and Vietnam to Dublin. Spain and India,” she said.

“It’s a diverse mix of work by new and experienced writers ranging across countries and generations and we hope it will appeal to and inspire all age groups, including children.

“In addition to the work of the two writers’ groups, there are contributions from guest poets Maureen Wheldon, Paul Beech and Kernal Houghton from the Chester Poets’ group, and the Cheshire novelist, playwright and poet Maureen Holbrook, whose great grandparents came from Ellesmere."

The exhibition can be seen at Ellesmere Library – Our Space – on June 18, 21 and 22.