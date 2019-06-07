Centenary celebrations for Ellesmere charity

The Ellesmere and District branch of the charity and its small team of long-serving volunteers will be providing tea for up to 200 people at Ellesmere College on June 30.

The group is led by Corinna Jeb, whose husband Lionel is the great-nephew of Eglantyne Jebb - the woman who founded the charity 100 years ago.

Eglantyne was born at The Lyth country estate on the outskirts of Ellesmere and founded Save the Children in May 1919, with the support of her sister, Dorothy Buxton.

They wanted emergency action to feed thousands of starving children in Germany and Austria after the First World War because Britain and its allies were still blocking food supplies.

“This year is a big milestone for Save the Children,” Mrs Jebb said.

"As the birthplace of its founder, Ellesmere has a special connection to the charity.

“Over the years we’ve raised many thousands of pounds locally. It’s been a lot of hard work and I’m very grateful to our small team of volunteers who have helped to keep the branch going.

"There used to be fundraising groups all over Shropshire, but, sadly, there’s only ourselves and Church Stretton still in existence, together with the Save the Children shop in Shrewsbury."

Every year Mrs Jebb still continues one important tradition - selling Save the Children Christmas cards from a stall in Ellesmere’s Market Hall.

But the branch needs more help to continue fundraising.

Tickets for the tea party are available from committee member Lynne Davies at White Lion Antiques in Market Street, 01691 623835 or from Jean Ferries on 01691 690320.