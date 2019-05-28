Menu

Cannabis found at Ellesmere home

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

Police called to an alleged domestic incident at a house in Ellesmere found two cannabis plants inside.

Officers responded to a call to the property in Victoria Road in the town at 8.45pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said: "On arrival two cannabis plants were found and a woman received a caution for cultivating cannabis."

Local people took to social media to speculate about the amount of police officers in the area.

