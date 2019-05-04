Tributes to popular village postmaster

Mr Allan Peever spent his life serving the community of Dudleston Health near Ellesmere.

He only retired as the treasurer of St Matthews Parish Church two years ago after about 70 years in the role.

His funeral will be held at the church in the village on May 11 at noon.

Son, John, said his father began his working life in the army but had to return home to help run the family's bicycle shop in Dudleston Heath when his father fell ill.

"The miners needed their bikes kept on the road to cycle to work in the pit at Ifton," he said.

While running the bike shop he was asked to take over the village Post office as well. He remained there with wife Nancy until his retirement 46 years later when they moved to Weston Rhyn.

However his son said they kept their community links in Dudleston Heath.

He was a parish councillor from 1959 until 1999 and as well as his role in the church, was involved in Criftins Parish Hall, becoming a life president.

"He still sang with the Mere Melodies choir," Mr Peever said.

"Dad would do anything to help anyone. He always said that he preferred to give than to receive."

As well as his son, Mr Peever left two grandsons.

"He was very proud of them."

Donations in lieu of flowers at the funeral will go to St Matthew's Church and Criftins Parish Hall.