Golf course closes near Ellesmere after death of owner

The launch of the Brow Golf Club at Welsh Frankton near Ellesmere in 1995 was a dream come true for talented golfer, Alan Strange, who opened it with his father, Alf on the family farm.

Alan, 59, collapsed and died at home in February, since when his widow, Catherine, has been running the business.

Now she and their children have decided to shut the nine-hole course although have said they have not decided whether it will be a permanent closure.

She said it had been un-viable to keep the course running.

“We took the decision to close the club a couple of weeks ago. It worked well when Alan ran the course side of things and I ran the clubhouse.”

The course and the club evolved into one of the most popular venues in north Shropshire, not only for golf but for parties, Sunday lunches and celebration meals.