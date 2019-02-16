Artist wanted to create sculpture of unsung Ellesmere heroine

The sculpture will be the showpiece of an 18-month centenary programme to highlight the achievements of the Ellesmere-born activist Eglantyne Jebb, who launched the movement to help starving children across central Europe in the aftermath of the First World War.

The centenary project – supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund – is being led by members of the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative (ESI) in partnership with local councils, schools and other community groups.

Artists wishing to win the commission for the sculpture are being asked to submit their applications by March 4. Those shortlisted will be contacted by March 11 and invited to put forward a detailed proposal.

The 3D sculpture will be sited in a prominent position in Cremorne Gardens, next to the Mere – less than a mile from the country house where Eglantyne was born.

Trudy Graham, artistic co-ordinator with ESI, said: “We are looking for an artist to create a lasting, contemporary interactive installation to commemorate the work and achievements of Eglantyne Jebb and the lasting legacy that she has given to the world by establishing the Save the Children Fund as one of the world’s foremost relief organisations.

“The focus of this project is the continuing suffering endured by children displaced by conflict in countries such as Yemen, Syria and Myanmar.

“Eglantyne is an inspirational, but somewhat unsung heroine and we want to involve the whole community in raising awareness of this great humanitarian. We want everyone in Ellesmere to feel proud of what she did a century ago in the face of much opposition from people who felt it was wrong to provide food for the children from countries which had fought Britain in the Great War."

More than six hundred local schoolchildren have already been briefed about the project.

In the next few weeks art workshops will be held in at least half a dozen schools with the aim of producing drawing, pictures and writings to help inspire the artist chosen to produce the sculpture. A workshop is also being held at Ellesmere Library.

A team of volunteer researchers has begun combing historical records to help establish a local archive of documents, letters and photographs detailing Eglantyne’s story for future generations.

To round off the project, a seminar will be held in Ellesmere next year, with representatives from the international aid movement and refugees discussing Eglantyne’s legacy and the current plight of children displaced by conflict.

Artists wishing to apply for the sculpture commission can find more details on the Arts Council’s website artsjobs.org.uk/artsjobshome

Details are also available on the Ellesmere Sculpture Facebook page.