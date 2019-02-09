Teenager lands music scholarship at Shropshire college

Sixth Form student Rhian Jones, 17, was presented with the Walker Music Scholarship at Ellesmere College after a private performance of three songs in the College’s Chapel.

The scholarship was created by Tom and Margaret Walker as a thank you for the education of their own two children Rachael and Edward.

The scholarship will run for two years supporting Rhian through the Sixth Form and providing her with financial support and mentoring connections to the global network of 7,000 Old Ellesmerians around the world.

Rhian, who hails from Mold, said: “I would like to thank Mr and Mrs Walker for this kind award.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Ellesmere and am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that I have been granted.

“The support I have received from both the House staff and tutors has been amazing, it’s like a home from home.

“I have some very inspiring teachers and I hope, with lots of hard work and determination, that I can achieve my ambition of studying Music at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire or the Royal Welsh College of Music.”

Rhian is the third student to be awarded the Walker Music Scholarship following Stuart Green, who went on to study Maths at Imperial College London, and Seren Devismes, who is now studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Nick Pettingale, Director of External Relations at Ellesmere College, added: “I don’t believe you can overstate the value and power of these scholarships.

“I meet many Old Ellesmerians who wish to make a difference and express their gratitude to the school, which contributed to their own success, by giving something back.”