Shropshire football club welcomes former Liverpool FC manager

Ellesmere Rangers FC played host to Roy Evans, known for managing the group of players known as The Spice Boys and giving the likes of Robbie Fowler and Jamie Redknapp their debuts.

Evans, the former first division manager, who was at Liverpool for more than 35 years in various roles, was joined on the night by Roger Devonside, host for the event, and a comedian who delivered his best impressions of famous footballing names.

Travelling from his home in Lancashire, Roy Evans gave a talk to the near-100 people at the club’s function room in Beech Drive.

“A lot of the night obviously focuses on my time at Liverpool,” he said. “It’s nice to let people have a bit of an inside view into how it all worked, and then there’s the questions and answers which usually raises some interesting ones.

“But it’s nice to come to different clubs around the country from a range of different leagues and see how they’re run and how they’re doing. Ellesmere looks like its run by a lively bunch so I’ve been looking forward to coming here.

“Hopefully, as well as giving everyone a good evening on the night, it’ll actually help the club out as well. Football clubs at this level don’t get enough support from the FA which is a great shame – money doesn’t filter down to grass roots football so I like to be able to give something back by doing this.”

Former Liverpool FC player-turned-manager Roy Evans

The 70-year-old added: “This is my first time in Shropshire but I’ve heard it’s a beautiful place and Ellesmere as a club looks very well organised.

“I do enjoy giving these speeches, and hopefully everyone at the club enjoy listening to me.”

The event was held in the football team’s function room, which the club says will continue to get used after a run of successful events.

Managing director of Ellesmere FC, Alan Davis, said: “The building is about 18 months old now, so we’re just about settled in and ready to have events and dinners like this and continue to raise money for the club.

“That’s the primary reason of doing this really as it’s a great way to raise funds and help keep the club running.

“We have a lot of Liverpool lads here so we knew Roy Evans would be a great guy to have come in. We of course wanted someone that would be able to fill the room and we had about 100 people attend which is great.”