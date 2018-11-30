Filmmaker has stardom in her sights

Catherine Wignall, from Ellesmere, is one of only 11 people to have been offered the scholarship to the prestigious Los Angeles-based academy.

The 21-year-old moved stateside last year after achieving high grades in her International Baccalaureate at Ellesmere College then a first class degree in English from Warwick University.

“I am so thrilled to have been offered this scholarship,” she said.

“It was a huge honour and will really help me progress in my studies and achieving my dreams. To be one of just 11 people given this opportunity is a real achievement."

The scholarship gives students financial support, as well as mentorship opportunities and access to BAFTA Los Angeles screenings and events. It is open to British graduate students studying any of the disciplines associated with the moving image at an accredited graduate school in America.

Catherine focuses on telling fantasy and science fiction with complex female leads and is currently at the University of California, Los Angeles, studying for a Masters in screenwriting. She has previously won the Euroscript-Underwire Screenwriting competition.

Her family is still based in Shropshire and her father Brendan Wignall is the current headmaster at Ellesmere College.

He said: “I am so excited for Catherine and everything she is achieving in LA.

“As her father I am very proud of her and will support her throughout everything.

“Shropshire is a great county with a lot of very talented young people who need to take the opportunities that are on offer.”

Previous recipients of the BAFTA LA Scholarship Program include Sacha Gervasi, who has worked on Terminal and Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Joby Harold of Awake and Edge of Tomorrow and Gil Kenan who has worked on Monster House and City of Ember.