Crash closes road near Ellesmere

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

An elderly man was taken to hospital following a crash near Ellesmere.

The accident happened on the A495 on the Ellesmere to Welshampton road at Newton at 11.40am.

West Midlands Ambulance service said a car collided with a tree on bends.

"The patient was out of his car when we arrived. The Air Ambulance was stood down and, after treatment by paramedics, the elderly gentleman was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.," spokesman Murry McGregor, said.

Firefighters from Ellesmere, Wem and Wellington were sent to the scene after fears the driver could be trapped. The crews made the vehicle safe.

The road was closed for the work by emergency services.

Sue Austin

