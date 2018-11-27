Family and friends say farewell to teenager swimmer Tamzin

Tazmin Pugh, who was a former pupil at Ellesmere College and was part of their Ellesmere Titans swimming team, was found dead inside a house with Josh Kirk, 21, in Cotheridge, near Worcester on October 28.

The 18-year-old former European champion held the 50 metre and 100 metre butterfly records.

A funeral service was held at Pershore Abbey yesterday, with members of the Ellesmere Titans team in attendance.

A funeral notice said she was the “much loved daughter of Katherine and Ian, beloved Sister to Rosie, Richard, Freddie, Sebastian and Brittany and sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

Donations were in aid of The Joanna Brown Trust, a charity that encourages involvement in sport.

Following her death last month, headmaster Brendan Wignall paid tribute to the former pupil, who left the college two years ago.

He said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Tazmin’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“It was with great sadness that we received the news of Tazmin’s death and I know that many will be deeply shocked at the passing of one so young.” and with their whole life ahead of them.

“Despite leaving Ellesmere College two years ago, Taz is still remembered by many, both within the school and by those who were her peers.

“Taz was a very talented swimmer but, more importantly, an outstanding young woman with an effervescent personality, who was a friend to so many.”

An investigation following the blaze concluded that the fire was an accident, with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service stating the fire began just after 8pm, and was caused by an extension cable under furniture.