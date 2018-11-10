Police appeal to find missing woman, 52

Nyree Griffiths, 52 and from Ruyton-XI-Towns, was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Police say it is believed she may have been in Ellesmere.

She is described as white, around 5ft and 3in tall and with curly blonde shoulder length hair. It is not known what she was wearing.

Anyone who has information about Nyree's whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 240S of November 10.