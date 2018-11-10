Menu

Advertising

Police appeal to find missing woman, 52

By Rob Smith | Ellesmere | News | Published:

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing woman.

Nyree Griffiths

Nyree Griffiths, 52 and from Ruyton-XI-Towns, was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Police say it is believed she may have been in Ellesmere.

She is described as white, around 5ft and 3in tall and with curly blonde shoulder length hair. It is not known what she was wearing.

Anyone who has information about Nyree's whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 240S of November 10.

Ellesmere Oswestry Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News