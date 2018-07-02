Advertising
Two injured in crash near Ellesmere
Two people were injured when their car was involved in a crash on the A495 at Welshampton, near Ellesmere.
The collision, which involved one car, happened at just after 9.10am on Sunday.
Three fire appliances including a Rescue Tender were sent to the scene from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem.
An Operations Officer also attended along with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from West Mercia Police.
The two people required medical treatment and were left in the care of the ambulance service.
