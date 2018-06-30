Ellesmere pub to reopen fully after kitchen fire

In May, a blaze broke out in the kitchen area of The Red Lion, causing significant damage meaning the pub had to close for a short time.

Later in May it opened for drinks, however work has been ongoing by the landlords Lois Lagoyianni and Simon Metcalfe.

The work has now been complete and on Saturday the pub, which is popular with canal boaters, is set to fully open.

A number of finds have been made behind the walls, including a large fire place that is a few hundred years old.

The pub has carried out work to guest bedrooms, as the fire spread to the first floor, and the work on the kitchen also complete.

A post on the pub's Facebook page said: "Our beautiful kitchen is fully open again this Saturday.

"It's taken a while as we have found some fascinating things behind the walls that needed looking after and preserving for the next few hundred years.

"Our new kitchen is looking stunning and the new bedrooms are finished to the highest standard with baths added to most of them and bunk beds to create two new spacious family rooms.

"Once again we are eternally grateful for your support and messages."

Locals have helped with the pictures to decorate the new rooms, and have voted on some of the new drinks that will be in stock.

The landlords have thanked the contractors who helped with the works, along with residents and the fire service who were on the scene moments after the May fire broke out.

The post added: "Your help with the pictures for the rooms is amazing and all the pictures sent are brilliantly captured.

"We have a brand new menu and some exciting new drinks in too including Peroni voted in by all of you.

"Thank you for all your patience and support during these last few weeks! Huge shout out to all the builders, decorators, plumbers, electrician and designers who worked their magic.

"Biggest shout out still to Ellesmere Fire Brigade."