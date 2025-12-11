The North Wales Fire Service said four crews had been sent to the Station Road site and the building had been evacuated.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a fire in a factory on Station Avenue, Chirk.

"Four crews are currently at the scene and staff have been evacuated from the building."

The site in Chirk. Photo: Google

One local resident who spoke to the Shropshire Star said they had heard "a loud bang" then seen two fire engines attending the factory.

It is understood that the incident took place around 11am today (Thursday, December 12).