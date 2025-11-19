Model railway company's VE Day wagons raise thousands for the Royal British Legion

Dapol, based in Chirk, raised the money through the sale of VE and VJ Day wagons.

In total the firm's factory manager Samantha Jones handed over a cheque worth £11,025.50 to Claire Lewis, the Poppy Appeal Manager for North Wales.

The firm had produced the commemorative wagons in N, OO, and O Gauge.

Claire Lewis, the Poppy Appeal Manager for North Wales, receiving a cheque from Dapol factory manager, Samantha Jones.

Dapol thanked all of those who had helped raise the money, saying it would help support the vital work of the Royal British Legion.

A spokesman said: "We extend our gratitude to the entire modelling community for their support in contributing to the incredible work of the Royal British Legion through the funds we've collectively raised.

Claire Lewis, the Poppy Appeal Manager for North Wales, with Dapol's factory manager, Samantha Jones, and some of the commemorative wagons.

"Most importantly, we wish to convey our deepest appreciation to those who served their country, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our freedoms. They will never be forgotten!"