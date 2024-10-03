Young footballing fundraisers gearing up for dark run event

The family fundraising event, on October 19, sees participants run or walk a 4k route – or 2k for those with tired legs and earlier bedtimes – with Chirk Castle lit up as stunning backdrop.

Brymbo FC Under 9s and FC United of Wrexham Futsal team are joining in the fun, with over 25 players taking part across the two teams.

They will be running together with parents and coaches along with up to 400 entrants, many with glow sticks, neon brights or Halloween fancy dress.

Brymbo FC coach Justin Woolley and his football-loving son Rogan were the inspiration to join the event.

Rogan plays for both teams and is making time in his soccer schedule for the Dark Run.

Eight-year-old Rogan, his sister Melissa, and his dad Justin, from Wrexham, took part in the Chirk Dark Run last year. They enjoyed it so much that they wanted to support the event again.

Justin, who works at Cecil S Allen & Sons, in Wrexham, says he is looking forward to taking part in the run for a second time, along with his football team.

“Last year we loved being involved and raised £200. It was a fantastic evening and the medals were brilliant too,” says Justin.

“We really wanted to do it again, and to encourage the teams to raise money for a good local charity.”

This is Justin’s first year of coaching Brymbo U9s, and the team are on track for a successful season.

He said: “We’ve had a great season so far. It’s early days but we’ve already had two wins.

“They’re a great bunch and have embraced the fundraising, asking grandparents and friends for sponsorship. They’ll be wearing their football kits as well as some dark run accessories – glow sticks are a must!”

Justin thanked the club sponsors, who have helped make grassroots football accessible to all.

“We are lucky to have been supported by some great sponsors. Thank you to Mainetti, Cecil S Allen & Sons and DMH Tyres,” he said.

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer thanked the players, parents and staff for joining the hundreds of runners and walkers signed up for the Chirk Dark Run.

She said: “It’s such a lovely event that we know the Under 9s will love. We’re so grateful to them for all the donations they’ve collected, which will help us to bring joy and precious moments to children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“As well as a winning streak in their league games, they are fundraising champions for Hope House. What superstars!”

Hope House hosts four Dark Run events across North Wales and Shropshire. As well as the Chirk event, there are also runs at Penrhyn Castle on October 19 and Telford Town Park and RSPB Conwy on October 26.

People can sponsor the footballing fundraisers at www.hopehouse.org.uk/football-fundraisers.

Tickets for Dark Runs are selling fast but people can find out what places are still available at www.hopehouse.org.uk/events