New photo shows extent of major car fire that brought A5 to a standstill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The car caught alight on the A5 Chirk bypass, between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts, right on the border between Shropshire and Wrexham.

One fire crew from Ellesmere was called at 3.13pm on Friday to assist colleagues from North Wales Fire Service.

In a statement, firefighters said: "At 15.13 yesterday afternoon, Ellesmere's crew were mobilised to car fire on the A5, near Gledrid.

"On arrival, we found one saloon car fully involved in fire.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire quickly, and we're pleased to report there were no casualties."

A5 car fire near Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

The photo shows that the car was reduced to a burnt-out shell after the blaze had been extinguished.

Traffic had to be halted while the fire was dealt with.

Ellesmere's fire crew were stood down at 4.16pm.