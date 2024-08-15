Drug driver avoids prison after second court appearance for the same offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daniel Cheetham-Taylor, of Colliery Road, in Chirk, has already appeared in court and been sentenced in relation to an incident of driving while disqualified on April 26.

On Tuesday he was back at Telford Magistrates Court after test results came back showing that he had also been drug driving a black Audi Q2 on the B5070 Chirk Road, Gledrid, at the time. The court heard that it can take time for test results to come back.

And Cheetham-Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty to having a level of more than eight times the legal limit of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine (BZE) and four times the limit of cannabis in his system. The BZE level recorded in his blood was 404 and 8 of cannabis.

The sentence for driving while disqualified had included a 12 month community order.