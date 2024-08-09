Plans lodged for gypsy and traveller site near the A5

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The partly retrospective application, which includes proposals for a communal utility building, is for land next to a property known as "The Bungalow" in Halton.

Documents submitted to Wrexham Council show the planning history relating to the site near the A5 dates back to 2014, when people first moved there.

Retrospective plans were initially refused by the local authority in January 2015, but approved on appeal two years later.

The latest application seeks to address concerns raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) about wastewater disposal and the impact on phosphate levels in the River Dee.

In a statement, an agent acting on behalf of applicants Mary and Jerry Berry highlighted a claimed lack of facilities for gypsies and travellers in the area.

They said: “It is well known there is a national shortage of gypsy and traveller pitches and in particular in Wales.

“Wrexham Council has one managed site at Ruthin Road, with many inherent issues. The site also in the process of being decanted as it is overcrowded.

“The appeal process has been slow due to the [coronavirus] pandemic and its restrictions to travellers.

“Furthermore, the NRW latest habitats regulations assessment and the catchment of the site to the River Dee.”

They added: “In order to overcome this issue, my client has agreed to have a consultant carry out a Screening Exercise to satisfy the NRW concerns.

“They request that in the interests of the families on site, who have now made the site their home for some nine years, that the council grant my client lifetime planning approval with conditions.”

The plans state the site was previously used for grazing horses and is claimed to have been in a poor condition.

A decision will be made on the application by the council at a later date.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Liam Randall