Police issue renewed appeal for missing person

North Wales Police have been appealing for information after 'Anthony' went missing in the Chirk area last month.

He was last seen on CCTV in the area on Friday, July 5.

He was walking along a lane towards the Marina in the direction of Whitehurst between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a dark coloured jacket, dark trousers and carrying a carrier bag.

Despite specialist searches between Chirk and the Acrefair area he has not been found.

He is described as around 5ft10, of a large build, with short grey hair with a moustache.

His belongings were discovered near to Chirk canal on Sunday, July 7.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family at this difficult time.

“We continue to follow lines of enquiry to help find him and thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“Any information is helpful, and I urge anyone who might have seen him after July 5th to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on its website or by calling 101, using reference 47761.