New sighting of missing man last seen two weeks ago confirmed as police renew appeal

The 62-year-old was last seen by a member of the public on Friday, July 5 in the Chirk area.

The witness said he was walking along a lane towards the Marina, in the direction of Whitehurst, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a dark coloured jacket, dark trousers and carrying a carrier bag.

Anthony is described to be around 5ft10, of a large build, has short grey hair with a moustache.

Anthony’s belongings were discovered near to the canal on Sunday, July 7.

Chief Inspector Emma Parry is now appealing to anyone who might have seen Anthony after 4.45pm on Friday, July 5, to get in touch.

She said: “Despite numerous searches in areas between Chirk and Acrefair by specialist officers, we have still not found Anthony.

“We are continuously looking for new leads and CCTV footage that will help us find Anthony, who we know has not been seen for the last 14 days.

“Any information is helpful, and I would urge anyone who might be able to help with our enquiries to get in touch with us via the website, or by calling 101, quoting itrace reference 47761.”